JARDINE Sarah "Sadie" Passed away after a long illness surrounded by loving family on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Robert, Sandra and Ronny, Ken and Cheryle, Gary and Kerry. Loving Grandma of her 10 grandchildren and wee Gran to her 7 great grandchildren. Sadie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 88 Years
Dancing in Heaven
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sadie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Palliative Care, Port Kembla Hospital would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019