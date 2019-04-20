|
|
FARRUGIA SAM of Flinders, formerly of Dapto
Passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Jessie. Much loved father and father in law of Tania and Larry, Jenny and Norm, Grace and Wayne. Dearly loved Nunu of Michael, Kiana, Dylan, Nathan, Daniel. Sam will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Sam's soul will be celebrated at St Paul's Catholic Church, Tongarra Road Albion Park on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 11:30am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 20, 2019