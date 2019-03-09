|
GIZZI Sally of Wollongong Passed away peacefully on 4th March 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Peter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Jondelle and Teresa & Andrew. Cherished daughter of Catherine and adored sister of Ann, Rose & her partner Wayne. Sally will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched. Aged 56 years Relatives & friends of Sally are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 48-50 Park Road, Bulli on Wednesday 13th March 2019, commencing at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019