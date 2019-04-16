Home
TOOTELL Ruth of Ridgeview formerly of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Graham and Pam, Val and Gerry, Andrew and Annie and their families. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 95 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
