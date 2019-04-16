|
|
TOOTELL Ruth of Ridgeview formerly of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Graham and Pam, Val and Gerry, Andrew and Annie and their families. Ruth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 95 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ruth's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019