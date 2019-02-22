|
|
DOYLE Ruth Margaret Passed away unexpectedly on February 17th 2019, of Albion Park. Beloved Wife to Kevin. Adored Mum to Kym & Darren, Paul & Tim. Cherished Nanny to Nate, Jack and Quinton.
Aged 57 Years
Relatives and friends of Ruth are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday February 25th 2019 commencing at 12pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Kids with Cancer, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019