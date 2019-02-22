Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth DOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Margaret DOYLE


1961 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ruth Margaret DOYLE Notice
DOYLE Ruth Margaret Passed away unexpectedly on February 17th 2019, of Albion Park. Beloved Wife to Kevin. Adored Mum to Kym & Darren, Paul & Tim. Cherished Nanny to Nate, Jack and Quinton.



Aged 57 Years



Relatives and friends of Ruth are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday February 25th 2019 commencing at 12pm. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Kids with Cancer, a box will be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.