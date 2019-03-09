Home
Russell (Mick) CLIFFORD


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Russell (Mick) CLIFFORD Notice
CLIFFORD Russell (Mick) Of Port Kembla



Mick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynette. Dearly loved father of Lynda (dec), Melanie, and Wayne. Much loved Pop of John, Emily, Sharee, Jaydan, Clintan, Kaytlyn, and Bethany. Great grandfather to Russell, Dwayne. Dear brother to Big Mick, Billy, Helen (dec), Jeanie (dec), Gayle (dec), Lindsay (dec) and loving brother of Chris. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.





Aged 71 Years

Lives in our hearts



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Mick will be held at Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra NSW on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 12 noon. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
