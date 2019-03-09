|
|
CLIFFORD Russell (Mick) Of Port Kembla
Mick passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynette. Dearly loved father of Lynda (dec), Melanie, and Wayne. Much loved Pop of John, Emily, Sharee, Jaydan, Clintan, Kaytlyn, and Bethany. Great grandfather to Russell, Dwayne. Dear brother to Big Mick, Billy, Helen (dec), Jeanie (dec), Gayle (dec), Lindsay (dec) and loving brother of Chris. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71 Years
Lives in our hearts
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Mick will be held at Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra NSW on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 12 noon. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019