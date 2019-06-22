Home
Ruby DRURY


1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Ruby DRURY Notice
DRURY Ruby Passed away peacefully on 18th June, 2019. Late of Keiraville. Much loved Wife of Vernon (dec). Adored Mother and Mother in law of Tresna & Peter (dec), Glenda & Bill (dec), Alan & Jackie. Cherished Grandma to Justin, Craig, Kellie, Todd & Inga, Scott, Carlie & Sam, Paul, Michael & Lyndall, Dale & Renee, and Great Grandma to Campbell, Mia, Ayla, Masyn, Rhys, Ruby, Flynn, Pyper and Violet.



Aged 94 Years

Promoted To Glory



Relatives and friends of Ruby are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 25th June, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019
