Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross TEMPLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross TEMPLE

Notice Condolences

Ross TEMPLE Notice
TEMPLE Ross Of Oak Flats



Passed away on 23rd April, 2019.



Loved Husband of Jan. Loving Father & Father-in-law of Duane & Coralie, Peter (dec) & Wendy and Louise (dec). Adored Pop of Cara, Casey & Josh, Harrison & Lindsay, Rhiannon & Josh. Great Pop of Willow.



Aged 80 Years



Relatives and friends of Ross are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.