Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Roslyn HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roslyn "Roz" HARDING

Notice Condolences

Roslyn "Roz" HARDING Notice
HARDING Roslyn 'Roz' of Balgownie

1947 - 2019



Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. Loving wife of John. Devoted mother to Mark and Jenny, Scott and Sarah. Wonderful Grandma and Nanny Roz to Alana, Talon, Zahlee, Sharna, Claire, Bentin and Mitchell.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roz's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 29, 2019 at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Professor Philip Clingan's Research

would be appreciated



Special request for guests to wear

bright colourful clothes.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.