HARDING Roslyn 'Roz' of Balgownie
1947 - 2019
Passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. Loving wife of John. Devoted mother to Mark and Jenny, Scott and Sarah. Wonderful Grandma and Nanny Roz to Alana, Talon, Zahlee, Sharna, Claire, Bentin and Mitchell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roz's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday March 29, 2019 at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Professor Philip Clingan's Research
would be appreciated
Special request for guests to wear
bright colourful clothes.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019