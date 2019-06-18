Home
Rosanda TASIC

Notice Condolences

Rosanda TASIC Notice
TASIC Rosanda Of Port Kembla



With sadness we announce the passing of Rosanda on Friday June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Zdravko. Dearly loved mother of Radica, Slobodan, Jagoda, Zagorka, Pero, and their families. Loving Baba of her 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Rosanda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 83 years

Rest in Peace



Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong, on Tuesday June 18 2019 at 6.30pm



Rosanda's funeral service will be held in St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street, Port Kembla on Wednesday, June 19 2019 at 10:30am, to be followed by burial in Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 18, 2019
