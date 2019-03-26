|
|
KOVACS Rosa of Warilla, formerly of Cringilla
Passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019, Beloved wife of Steve (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of George and Bon, Irene and Dave. Much loved Baba of Steven, Jason and Sally, Ben and Sam, Sam and Ben and great grand Nanna of Axl, Lily, Isaac, Callan, Lewis. Rosa will be sadly missed by a loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 91 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Rosa's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday 28 March, 2019 at 12pm, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019