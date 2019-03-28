|
|
QUIRK Ronald Michael of Woonona
Passed away in March, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Renaye. Devoted father of Michael & Tyeisha, Corey & Tayla, Jacob & Destiny. Much loved son of the late Kevin & Gloria. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Stephen & Kym, Brad & Nat, Dan & Kylie, Lenore & Gary, Danny & Carmel. Loved uncle and great uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Beloved son-in-law of Ernie & Lynne (dec). Loved dogs Chopper and Bear. Ronald will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 52 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Ronald are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 29, 2019 commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Quality would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019