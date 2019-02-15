|
Flint Ronald John Formerly of Wollongong Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 14th February 2019. Aged 83 years Loved and loving husband of Frances. Loved and adored father and father in law of Benjamin and Neen, and Becky. Loved and treasured Pa of Jack, Jonas (dec), Tia-Rae, Deklan and Malachi. 'Courageous in life and in death' The Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Mr Ronald John Flint will be held at the John Cooper Hall, Carrier Street, Benalla on Tuesday 19th February 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the Service for burial at the Benalla Lawn Cemetery. N J Todd Funeral Directors Benalla 03 5762 2461 Euroa 1800 352 425 Member AFDA
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2019