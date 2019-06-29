|
|
BARRETT RONALD JOHN 'RON' of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Peter, Ross and Caroline, Fiona and Trevor. Loved Pop of his 7 grandchildren. Ron will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday July 5, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019