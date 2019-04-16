|
|
FOYE Ron of
Figtree
Passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Nanette. Loving father of Emma and Karen. Granda to Alicia. Loving brother and brother in law of Elaine and the late Warren, and Greg (dec) and Carmel. Brother in law of Eleanor and Phil.
Aged 85 Years
In God's Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibsons Road Figtree on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Cancer Carers would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019