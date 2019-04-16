Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Ron FOYE

FOYE Ron of

Figtree



Passed away on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Nanette. Loving father of Emma and Karen. Granda to Alicia. Loving brother and brother in law of Elaine and the late Warren, and Greg (dec) and Carmel. Brother in law of Eleanor and Phil.



Aged 85 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibsons Road Figtree on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Cancer Carers would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
