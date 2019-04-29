|
BURCHELL Rodney Terrence 'Terry' of Oak Flats
'I check the notices in the paper every morning to make sure I'm not there'
-Terry Burchell
Terry passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on ANZAC day April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Graeme, Jenine and Ian, Lesley and Geoff. Loved 'Far' of his 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Aged 89 Years
We will miss your smiling face, your stories of Illuka and your jokes.
We love you.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Terry's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday May 3, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Red Cross would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019