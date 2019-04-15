|
|
HOROBIN ROBYN Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sharon and Terry. Loving Nan of David, Stuart. Much loved aunt of Kerry, Rodney, Karen, and Darren. Loved sister of Gwen (dec), and Yvonne (dec). Close friends of Marion, and Barry. Robyn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
At Peace
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robyn's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
RSPCA would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 15, 2019