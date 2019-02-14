Home
Robert Walter "Bob" GILL

Robert Walter "Bob" GILL Notice
GILL, Robert Walter "Bob" Passed away after a long battle on the 12th February 2019. Aged 77 years. Much loved Husband of Christine, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and friend to many. "Resting in peace at last" Bob's family and friends are invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in the Somerville Chapel, 129 Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Nerang QLD on Monday 18th February 2019 at 10.00am. Somerville Funerals Gold Coast (07)5596 2233
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 14, 2019
