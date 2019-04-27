|
ROBSON Robert (Rob) of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lyn. Dearly loved father and father in law of Michael, Chris and Andrew. Much loved Poppy of Michaella, Callum, Bree and Jake. Dearly loved son of Una and Laurence (dec). Loved brother of Allan. Rob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 67 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Rob's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to
Illawarra Palliative Care would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019