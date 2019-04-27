Home
Robert (Rob) ROBSON

ROBSON Robert (Rob) of Barrack Heights



Passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Lyn. Dearly loved father and father in law of Michael, Chris and Andrew. Much loved Poppy of Michaella, Callum, Bree and Jake. Dearly loved son of Una and Laurence (dec). Loved brother of Allan. Rob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 67 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Rob's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Illawarra Palliative Care would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
