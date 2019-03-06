Home
Robert "Bob" MOUNTFORD

Notice Condolences

Robert "Bob" MOUNTFORD Notice
MOUNTFORD Robert 'Bob' Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th March, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Loving Father of Troy, Leesa and Father-in-law of Jeannie. Adored Pop of Nicki, Shenae, Josh, Taylor, Mackenzie, Teegan & Tamsyn.



Aged 82 Years

We will miss you



Family and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 7th March, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
