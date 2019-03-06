|
MOUNTFORD Robert 'Bob' Passed away peacefully on Monday 4th March, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Loving Father of Troy, Leesa and Father-in-law of Jeannie. Adored Pop of Nicki, Shenae, Josh, Taylor, Mackenzie, Teegan & Tamsyn.
Aged 82 Years
We will miss you
Family and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 7th March, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019