HANDS ROBERT of Kiama Downs
With sadness we announce the passing of Robert. Dearly beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of Corey, Riki-Lee and Chris. Adored Potsy of Koa, and Marlie son of James (dec) and Sarah (dec). Loved brother to his sisters and Jim (dec), son-in-law Sonny and Carol, Wal and Denise. Friends to his Jamberoo mates.
Aged 59 Years
Walk on with your
Faithful dog 'Sadie'
Robert's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday May 31, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
