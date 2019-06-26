|
FINCHER Robert of Cordeaux Heights Passed away June 19, 2019 after a courageous long battle with Breast Cancer. Beloved husband of Annie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Katie and Luke, Cameron and Dayna and Claire. Adored Poppa to Harriet, Lachlan, Bronte, Charlotte and Jackson. Rob will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral service to be held at City Beach Function Centre, 1 Marine Drive, Wollongong Friday June 28, 2019 at 11am. Forever in our memories and hearts. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to BCNA bcna.org.au Picaluna Funerals [email protected] Phone: (02) 9191 5006
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019