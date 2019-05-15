|
|
LAYTON Robert Edgar 'Bob'
27.5.1937-12.5.2019
Passed away peacefully. Much loved husband of Marian. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert (dec), Christopher, Suzanne (dec), Sandra and Danny. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Brother and brother in law of Donald (dec), Eric (dec), Verla, Neville (dec), Colin, Bruce. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81Years
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths AvenueWarilla on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019