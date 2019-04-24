Home
Robert Bruce "Simmo" Simpson


1949 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Robert Bruce "Simmo" Simpson Notice
ROBERT BRUCE SIMPSON "Simmo" 08.05.1949 - 17.04.2019

Of Warilla

Loving Husband of Linda. Much loved Father of Michelle, Cheryl, Robbie and their partners Darryn, Ben and Michaela. Cherished Pop of Curtis, Caitlin, Camryn, Hannah, Chloe, Torah and Lexie. Loving Son of Nellie & Norman (both dec), Brother of Les, Keith, John, Norman, Darryl, Brenda (all dec) and Shirley, Barbara, Lorraine, Phillip and Rodney.



Now at Peace



Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Saturday April 27th, 2019 commencing at 10am. Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research, a box will be located at the Chapel.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
