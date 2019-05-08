|
BYRNE Robert Ben "Ben" Much loved Husband to Jenny. Loving Father and Father in law to Megan and Marty. Stepfather to Nathan, Ben and their partners. Devoted Poppy to Charlie. Adored Brother of Kathryn and Judith Aged: 65 years Ben will be sadly missed by all his family and friends Ben's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 15 th of May 2019 at the St Patrick's Church Berry, commencing at 10:30am In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Cancer Research Australia.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019