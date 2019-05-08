Home
Services
Wray Owen Pty Ltd
50 North Street
Nowra, New South Wales 2541
4423 2333
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Ben BYRNE

Notice Condolences

Robert Ben BYRNE Notice
BYRNE Robert Ben "Ben" Much loved Husband to Jenny. Loving Father and Father in law to Megan and Marty. Stepfather to Nathan, Ben and their partners. Devoted Poppy to Charlie. Adored Brother of Kathryn and Judith Aged: 65 years Ben will be sadly missed by all his family and friends Ben's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 15 th of May 2019 at the St Patrick's Church Berry, commencing at 10:30am In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children's Cancer Research Australia.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.