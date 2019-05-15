|
|
ADAM Robert Dearly loved Husband of Trudy. Loved Father & Father-in-law of Gabriele & Tim, Andrew & Robyn. Adored Opa of Dane, Brendan (dec), Brad, Ryan, Kirsty, Daniel and Ben. Great Grandfather of Evelyn.
Aged 81 Years
A Kind and Beautiul Soul
Who Will Be Dearly Missed By All.
Relatives & Friends of Robert are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Friday May 17, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019