634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Robert ADAM

Robert ADAM Notice
ADAM Robert Dearly loved Husband of Trudy. Loved Father & Father-in-law of Gabriele & Tim, Andrew & Robyn. Adored Opa of Dane, Brendan (dec), Brad, Ryan, Kirsty, Daniel and Ben. Great Grandfather of Evelyn.



Aged 81 Years



A Kind and Beautiul Soul

Who Will Be Dearly Missed By All.



Relatives & Friends of Robert are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Friday May 17, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
