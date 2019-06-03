Home
Rita Eileen MURRAY

Rita Eileen MURRAY Notice
MURRAY (Nee Knobel) Rita Eileen 13th May 1928 - 31st May 2019



Late of Keiraville



With great sadness we inform you of the passing of our Mum, Nana, Nan and Grr Nana. Loving wife of her one and only true love, Frank (dec). Adored mother of Robert, Robin and Maree. Cherished Nana of Taryn and Brad, Rochelle and Ian, Erin, Rhys and Gabbie, Shae and Tyler, Shenae, and Shelby. Great Nana and Grr Nana to Jack, Max, Ben, Abby, Zoe, Riley, Taj, Keira, Ella, Avah, and Leo. Dearest sister and sister in law to Eunice and Fred (dec), Bill and the late Lillian, Kevin (dec) and Edith. Sister in law to Joy and John (dec), and Ruth (dec). Much loved Auntie to Pat and Paul, Marilyn and David, Geoff, Janice and Jim, William, Kris and Colin, Kevin and Karen, Leanne, Susan and David, Phillip and Alan.



Aged 91Years

Finally reunited with Frank

We love you to the moon and back

Always and Forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rita's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to Royal Flying Doctor Service would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 3, 2019
