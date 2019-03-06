|
|
CHURCHILL Richard Thomas of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Cheryl. Devoted father and father-in-law of Sharnna & Paul, Shannon & Casey. Adored Poppy of Levii, Ella, Alexa, Grady and Odin. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 61 Years
Relatives and friends of Richard are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 8, 2019 commencing at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the CJD Support Group Network would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
