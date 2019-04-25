|
|
CARRALL Richard 'Dick' Loving Father of Kerry, Glenn, Rob (dec), Mick and their partners. Cherished Pop to his many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
He Will Be Sadly Missed
Aged 82 Years
Relatives and friends of Dick are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 29th April, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to Sydney Cochlear Implant Centre.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2019