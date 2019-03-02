Home
Rhonda Joan "Aunty Mon" DAVISON


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
DAVISON (nee Bell) Rhonda Joan "Aunty Mon" Passed away on February 17th 2019, of Albion Park Rail. Beloved wife of the late Mervyn. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Effie, Janell, Mervyn, and Kathleen. Adored Nan to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Will be greatly missed by her brothers, sisters, family and friends.



Aged 71 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Rhonda are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 8th 2019 commencing at 12pm. At conclusion of the service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong General Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019
