MOULDS Renee Anne 13.03.1979 - 21.06.2019
Passed away unexpectedly with loving family by her side. Much loved partner and soulmate of Paul. Adored mum of Nikita, Gui, Jordan, Dylan and William. Loving daughter of Bill & Leone (dec). Loved sister of Darren and Sherilee. Renee will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
You May Have Left This World Behind,
But You Will Never Leave
Our Hearts And Minds
Relatives and friends of Renee are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday June 28th, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 26, 2019