JOLLIFFE Reginald 'Reg' Formerly of Corrimal and Mt Ousley
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of John and Suzanne, Pam and Laurie, Beryl and Barry. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Robert, Luke, Patrick, Danielle, James, Timothy, Michael, Sam, Kate, Evan, Mark and loved by their partners and great Pop to Hudson, Preston, Oscar, Lucy, Saxon, Oakley. Reg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Reg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019