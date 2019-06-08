Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald JOLLIFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald "Reg" JOLLIFFE

Notice Condolences

Reginald "Reg" JOLLIFFE Notice
JOLLIFFE Reginald 'Reg' Formerly of Corrimal and Mt Ousley



Passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of John and Suzanne, Pam and Laurie, Beryl and Barry. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Robert, Luke, Patrick, Danielle, James, Timothy, Michael, Sam, Kate, Evan, Mark and loved by their partners and great Pop to Hudson, Preston, Oscar, Lucy, Saxon, Oakley. Reg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 88Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Reg's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.