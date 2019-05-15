Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINALD THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINALD JOHN THOMPSON

Notice Condolences

REGINALD JOHN THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON REGINALD JOHN of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Rene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Cheryl and Paul, John and Glynis. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Matthew and Jayne, Nicole, Nathan and Elle, Alyce and great grandchild Leo. Loved brother and brother in law and uncle of his nieces and nephews.



Aged 91 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Reginald's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.