THOMPSON REGINALD JOHN of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Rene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Cheryl and Paul, John and Glynis. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Matthew and Jayne, Nicole, Nathan and Elle, Alyce and great grandchild Leo. Loved brother and brother in law and uncle of his nieces and nephews.
Aged 91 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Reginald's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019