KEENE Reginald John ("Archie")
Passed away in hospital after long illnesses on March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynette. Much loved father and father in law of Suzy and Brenton, Natalie, James and Kimberly. Adored Grandad to Jacob. Treasured big brother of Alywn and the late Les. Reg will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family and friends.
Aged 83 Years
The family would like to thank Dr. Kolhagen and her team, the Renal Ward and Renal Clinic staff at The Wollongong Hospital. Now at peace.
A private cremation will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019