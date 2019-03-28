|
|
WONSON Raymond of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (dec). Much loved father and father in law of Margaret and Hans, Paul and Natalie, Phillip and Heidi, David and Joanne, Michael. Loving Poppy Ray of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
At Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ray's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday March 29, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 28, 2019