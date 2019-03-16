|
|
CARTER Ralph of Bellambi, formerly of Halifax (UK)
Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane. Much loved father and father in law of Margaret, Bill and Carole, John and Debbie. Cherished Pa of Belinda, Phillippa, Claire, Adam, Amy, Matt and Great Pa to Michaela, Tegan, Allegra, Dante, Jude and Ellery. Ralph will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
In his 98th Year
Forever in our hearts
A private cremation has been held.
The family wish to thank Dr Langford and the nursing staff of Ward B3 East at Wollongong Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019