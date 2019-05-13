Home
Rafael PULIDO

Rafael PULIDO Notice
PULIDO Rafael of Oak Flats



With sadness we announce the passing of Rafael on May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Carmen. Dearly loved father of Joseph, Rafael, Francisco, Manuel, and Maria. Cherished grandfather of his grandchildren. Rafael will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends and family here and in Spain.



Aged 85 Years

Resting in God's Care



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong TODAY Monday May 13, 2019 at 4pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Rafael's soul will be celebrated in, All Saints Catholic Church, College Avenue, Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2019
