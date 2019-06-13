Home
Priscilla Pearl (SHEPPARD) BIRCH

BIRCH, Priscilla Pearl (nee Sheppard) 27.4.1924 - 11.6.2019 Late of Wollongong Dearly loved wife of Trevis (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Robyn and Jacky & Shane. Loved grandmother of Skye, Dean and Joshua and great grandmother of Charlotte, Zach and Elsie. Family and friends of PRISCILLA are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lady Rose Funerals Chapel, 36 Bowral Street, Bowral on Tuesday (June 18, 2019) appointed to commence at 1:00pm. Followed by a private cremation. Lady Rose Funerals 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Ph: 4862 1833
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2019
