Pietro "Peter" GIRALDI

Pietro "Peter" GIRALDI Notice
GIRALDI Pietro 'Peter' of Woonona Passed away peacefully on June 13, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Santina. Dearly loved father and father in law of Josephine Dewsbury, Rob and Marceille, Paul and Jenny, Frank and Mimma. Loving Nonno of his 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy. Aged 92 Years Happily, reunited with Santina Requiem Mass for the repose of Pietro's soul will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Parish Bulli, 50 Park Road Bulli on Friday June 21, 2019 at 11.30am. Following the Mass Pietro's funeral will proceed to the Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
