|
|
CECCATO PIETRO (PETER) of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosanna. Dearly loved father and father in law of Doris and Marco, Michael and Barbara, Sonia and Stefano. Cherished Nonno of Matthew, Chiara, Madeleine, Oliver, Emily, and Gabriella. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 84 Years
Forever in our hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Peter's soul will be celebrated at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Corrimal on Thursday April 4, 2019 at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 2, 2019