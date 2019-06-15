Home
Pieter (Peter) BERK

BERK Pieter (Peter) of Flinders



Passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father and father in law of Darryl and Ainsley, Wayne and Kara, Tim and Krystal. Loved son in law to Bob. Much loved Poppy to Noah, Thomas, Tiffany, Dylan, Jeremy, Danielle. Loved brother of Teena and Frank.



Aged 70Years

Sleeping Peacefully



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Ave, Warilla on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 12 noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
