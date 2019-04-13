Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Phillip Vincent CLARKE


CLARKE Phillip Vincent of Towradgi



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce. Devoted father, father-in-law and grandfather of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cherished brother of Margaret, Jennifer and Heather.



Aged 79 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Phillip are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Thursday April 18, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Wollongong Hospital Neurology would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
