Phillip George GANN

Phillip George GANN Notice
GANN Phillip George of Bellambi

and Sanctuary Point



Passed away unexpectedly. Dearly loved father and father in law of Chris, Samantha and Matt. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Hardy, and Audrey. Loved brother of his brothers and sisters. Phillip will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 50 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Phillip's funeral service to be held at St Columbkille's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Corrimal on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2019
