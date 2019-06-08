|
|
HARRIS Peter William
of Shell Cove formerly of London, England
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 5, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Jan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dean and Jo. Loving Grandad of Chloe and Step Grandad of Emily and Alice. Loved brother of Iris. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.
Aged 82Years
At Peace
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Reunited with late wife Shirley
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka RoadKanahooka on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Stroke Unit Wollongong Hospital
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019