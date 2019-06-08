Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Peter William HARRIS

HARRIS Peter William

of Shell Cove formerly of London, England



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 5, 2019. Dearly loved partner of Jan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dean and Jo. Loving Grandad of Chloe and Step Grandad of Emily and Alice. Loved brother of Iris. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in England.



Aged 82Years

At Peace

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever

Reunited with late wife Shirley



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka RoadKanahooka on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Stroke Unit Wollongong Hospital

would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
