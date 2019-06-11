Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter SPERRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Terence SPERRING

Notice Condolences

Peter Terence SPERRING Notice
SPERRING Peter Terence of Tarrawanna



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved Dad of Jeff and Leann and their partners Lyn and Andrew. Adored Pop of Jarred, Holly, Gabi, Elise. Loved brother in law of Tish. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Forever in our hearts

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10am.

'Feel free to embrace Dad's red & white of

the Fernhill Foxes'



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.