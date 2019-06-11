|
SPERRING Peter Terence of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved Dad of Jeff and Leann and their partners Lyn and Andrew. Adored Pop of Jarred, Holly, Gabi, Elise. Loved brother in law of Tish. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
Forever in our hearts
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 10am.
'Feel free to embrace Dad's red & white of
the Fernhill Foxes'
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 11, 2019