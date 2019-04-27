|
|
TEMPLE Peter Of Oak Flats & The Manning Valley
Passed away peacefully on 19th April, 2019.
Loving Husband of Wendy. Father of Harry. Cherished Son of Ross (dec) & Janette. Brother of Duane and Louise (dec). Peter will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Aged 56 Years
'No Worries'
Relatives and friends of Peter are invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 2nd May, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Melanoma Institute Australia would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019