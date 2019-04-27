Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BANNISTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Richard BANNISTER

Notice Condolences

Peter Richard BANNISTER Notice
BANNISTER Peter Richard of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loved brother and brother in law of Ian and Ros, Sue, and loved uncle to their extended families. Brother in law to the Lamb family. Peter will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 74 Years

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Peter's funeral service to be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Prince Edward Drive Brownsville on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.