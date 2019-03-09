|
KEYS PETER JOHN (The Dapto Can Man)
Passed away 7th March 2019, of Dapto.
Dearly loved eldest son of Charlie & May (both dec). Loved Brother & Brother-in-law of Patricia & Sid Clarke, Maria, Kevin & Margaret. Loved Uncle & Great Uncle of all his nieces & nephews.
Aged 72 Years
Now with Mum & Dad
Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church Jerematta Street Dapto on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. Following the Mass the funeral will proceed to the West Dapto Catholic Cemetery West Dapto Road West Dapto.In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Wollongong Hospital Cancer Ward & a bowl for this purpose will be provided at the church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019