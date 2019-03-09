Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER KEYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER JOHN (The Dapto Can Man) KEYS


1946 - 2019 Notice Condolences
PETER JOHN (The Dapto Can Man) KEYS Notice
KEYS PETER JOHN (The Dapto Can Man)

Passed away 7th March 2019, of Dapto.

Dearly loved eldest son of Charlie & May (both dec). Loved Brother & Brother-in-law of Patricia & Sid Clarke, Maria, Kevin & Margaret. Loved Uncle & Great Uncle of all his nieces & nephews.

Aged 72 Years



Now with Mum & Dad



Mass of Christian Burial for Peter will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church Jerematta Street Dapto on Friday 15th March 2019 commencing at 12.30pm. Following the Mass the funeral will proceed to the West Dapto Catholic Cemetery West Dapto Road West Dapto.In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Wollongong Hospital Cancer Ward & a bowl for this purpose will be provided at the church door.



www.heavenaddress.com



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.