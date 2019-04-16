Home
RAY PETER JAMES 2.3.1965 - 16.4.2015 Though his smile is gone forever and his hand we cannot touch, we still have so many memories of the one we loved so much. His memory is our keepsake with which we will never part. God has him in his keeping, we have him in our hearts. Sadly missed but not forgotten. Love Mum & Dad, loving Wife Maria, wonderful Dad of Jessica & Christopher, Jacob & Marjorie, Rohan & Ashleigh. Loving Brother & Brother-In Law of Chrissie & Brett. Loved Uncle of Joshua, Grant & Brooke xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019
