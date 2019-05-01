|
|
LANGE Peter Howard Loving Husband of Maria. Supportive and caring Father of Sam, Dave and Daniel. Loved Father-in-law of David and Angela. Loved and adored Pop Pop of Aimee, Lachlan, Callum, Joshua, Bethan, Halinka, Celina and Isaac.
You will be deeply missed and not forgotten
.
Relatives and friends of Peter are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Matthews Catholic Church, 22 Chapel Ln, Jamberoo on Saturday 4th May 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Church Service the funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Hwy, Bombo for burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation
to C7 Wollongong Hospital, a bowl will be
located at the Church for this purpose.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019